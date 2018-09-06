Stolen van located by police

Police have thanked the public for their assistance in helping to trace a stolen van.

The Times understands the vehicle was stolen at approximately 3pm today.

Posting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A white Ford Transit NH57 PYJ has been stolen in the last 20 minutes from a business premises in Mallusk. It was last seen heading towards Glengormley.”

It is understood the van was found at around 3.30pm.

Thanking the public, the spokesperson added: “Further to the last post, the Ford Transit has been located by police. “Thanks for your assistance.”