Straid R-driver was detected at almost 100mph near Cloughmills

A restricted driver who should not have been doing more than 45mph was clocked at 95mph on the dual-carriageway near Cloughmills, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

Andrew McClean (18), of Dairyland Road at Straid near Ballyclare, was banned from driving for two weeks and fined £150 after admitting the speed offence and not having R plates displayed.

He told police at the scene: “I was stupid”.

He had passed his test last summer.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Thursday’s court the defendant was restricted to 45mph but yet he was “just 5mph short of 100”.