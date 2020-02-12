Substantial sum of money stole from elderly woman in Glengormley

Police are investigating a distraction burglary in Coole Park, Glengormley, yesterday (Tuesday).

An elderly female has had a substantial sum of money stolen from her home in the incident around 11am.

A PSNI Newtownabbey spokesperson said: “If you were in the area around that time and saw anything suspicious, please give us a call on 101 quoting occurrence 897 of 11/2/20 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

“Any information is appreciated, the people responsible for this are the sort of people that we take great pleasure in arresting and charging.”