Suspect leaves scene of M2 collision

Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision on the M2 over the weekend.

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway between Templepatrick and Antrim at around 2.50pm on Saturday.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “As a result of this collision, a red Renault Clio was sent into a spin, eventually coming to a stop, facing the wrong way, on the hard shoulder.

“The driver of the offending vehicle, which is alleged to have sideswiped the Clio, stopped briefly before leaving.

“The driver of the suspected vehicle, made no attempt to speak to the driver of the Clio.

“If anyone witnessed this collision, or has dashcam footage of it, can you please contact police on 101, and quote incident number 820, 15/12/18.”