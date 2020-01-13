Suspected drink driver arrested in Rathcoole

A man has been arrested for a number of offences in the Innis Avenue area of Rathcoole including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and two counts of assault on police.

Officers attended a report of a suspected drink driver in the estate at around 2pm yesterday (Sunday, January 12).

Detailing the incident in a post on social media yesterday, a PSNI spokesperson said: "The driver then decided after damaging another parked car to try his luck and attack the attending officers.

"This male has subsequently been arrested for a whole list of offences including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and two counts of assault on police among others."