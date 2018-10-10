Suspended sentence for £12,000 benefit fraud

A woman was convicted at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on October 9 for claiming over £12,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Claire Burnison (34) of The Poplars, Newtownabbey claimed Housing Benefit totalling £12,529 while failing to declare living together with her partner.

She was given a four month prison sentence suspended for three years. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously. Find out more at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud