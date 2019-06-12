Suspended sentence for benefit fraud

A man was convicted at Belfast Magistrates’ Court yesterday for claiming over £5,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.

Ryan Bailie (34) of Fairhill Road, Newtownabbey claimed Employment and Support Allowance totalling £5,198 while failing to declare employment.

He was given four months imprisonment suspended for twelve months. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.