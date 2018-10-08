Suspicious object declared a hoax

Police attended a security alert in Rathcoole on October 6 following the discovery of a suspicious object.

It is understood the item was located in the Derrycoole Way area on Saturday evening.

Taking to Twitter at approximately midnight, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Following an examination by ATO, a suspicious object was declared a hoax. Residents have been allowed to return to their homes.”

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “A security alert took place in Rathcoole on Saturday night.

“The Valley Leisure Centre was opened as an emergency support centre, but no residents attended.”