Suspicious object declared a hoax

Police attended a security alert in Rathcoole on October 6 following the discovery of a suspicious object.
It is understood the item was located in the Derrycoole Way area on Saturday evening.
Taking to Twitter at approximately midnight, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Following an examination by ATO, a suspicious object was declared a hoax. Residents have been allowed to return to their homes.”
Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “A security alert took place in Rathcoole on Saturday night.
“The Valley Leisure Centre was opened as an emergency support centre, but no residents attended.”