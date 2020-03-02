Teen armed with knife reported in Glengormley

Police responded to reports of anti-social behaviour at Lilian Bland Park in Glengormley last night.

Officers say the initial report indicated a young person had a knife.

PSNI

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported a group of youths had been chasing another group. The initial report also made mention of one of these youths carrying a knife.

“Parents, please take that extra time to confirm where your child is and who they are hanging around with.

“The last thing you want is for your child to end up with a criminal record.”