Teen knocked unconscious during Newtownabbey gang attack

Commenting on the incident, Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Police received a report that a 16-year-old male had been waiting at the train station in Whiteabbey when he was attacked by up to 10 young people and knocked unconscious.

“During the assault, he sustained a broken jaw, which subsequently required hospital treatment.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to call 101 quoting reference number 1117 of 23/08/21.”

Whiteabbey Train Station. (Pic Google).

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

--

A message from the Editor: