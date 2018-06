Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a store in the Longwood Road area.

The Times understands the incident occurred on May 15, but details were only made public by the police on June 3.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On May 15, damage was caused to the front entrance of Matalan, Newtownabbey by three teenaged boys.

“If you saw the incident, or can help police identify the culprits, please call police on 101, quoting reference number 1028 of 15/05/18.”