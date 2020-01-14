Teens travelling from other areas to take part in Newtownabbey anti-social behaviour

Police will be conducting patrols in the Monkstown area of Newtownabbey following recent anti-social behaviour in the region.

The move comes after officers received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour in the Monkstown area over the weekend.

PSNI

Detailing the incidents, a PSNI spokesperson said: “After the area being cleaned by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council last week, unfortunately it was back to broken glass bottles and other rubbish lying about for local residents.

“Officers attended and quite a few names were taken. Their parents will be receiving letters from our Youth Diversion Officer. Other children were conveyed home to their parents.

“Police will continue to patrol Monkstown and the surrounding areas over the coming weeks and continue to work with local community representatives. We are aware that some of the children are not from Monkstown and are travelling into the area from Rathcoole, Carrick and Belfast. We will therefore also be boarding public transport.

“Once again we appeal to parents to know where your children are at all times. Anti-social behaviour often leads to criminal behaviour which could get your child a criminal record.”