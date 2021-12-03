‘Ten beers’ driver accused of ramming police vehicle has case further adjourned

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Greg Edward McCullough (28), of Wynthorpe Grove, Newtownabbey, is charged in relation to September 20 this year.

He faces eight charges including dangerous driving; driving whilst unfit; criminal damage to a police vehicle and resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty.

At a previous court hearing, a police officer objected to bail and said police recieved a a report of a suspected drink driver who had been at the Braidwater Filling Station in Ballymena and a short time later police spotted the vehicle.

The officer said the vehicle “rammed” a police vehicle several times at Railway Street and McCullough ignored PSNI directions to exit the car, a Vauxhall Meriva.

The defendant had a “significant record”.

The policewoman said McCullough said during an interview he had 10 beers and although he had only a provisional driving licence he felt like “going for a drive”.

She said the defendant said he “suffered a brain injury a number of years ago and as a result does not remember anything about the incident”.

The officer said police believed if released on bail the defendant would be a “risk to the public”.

A defence lawyer told the earlier hearing McCullough made “full admissions” at police interview and apologised.

He said the defendant could not “recall anything” due to alcohol but accepted his actions were “extremely stupid”.

The lawyer said he was not aware of any injuries caused during the incident.

At the previous court, District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail saying the defendant had an “atrocious” record of 72 previous convictions and the Ballymena incident happened a short time after he received a suspended sentence at the Crown Court on September 10 and an immediate custodial sentence at Craigavon Magistrates Court on the same date.

The judge said there was a “significant risk of further offending” and refused bail.