Theft of tools being investigated

Police are appealing for information after tools were stolen in the Ballyclare area.

The Times understands the incident occurred sometime between 7pm and 8pm on January 12, but details were only made public by the police on February 10.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “£15,000 worth of tools were stolen from a yellow JCB van that was parked in the lay by close to the roundabout at the junction of The Longshot and Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this, or saw anything suspicious, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1302 of 12/1/18.”