Police are appealing for information after a number of items were stolen from a property in Glengormley.

A police spokesperson said: “An elderly resident of Farmley Mews in Glengormley has reported that sometime between 11.15pm on Tuesday, April 24 and 7am on Wednesday, April 25, someone has entered her property and taken a number of items.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious in that area during that time, please contact 101 and quote reference no 347 of 25/04/18.”