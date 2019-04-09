Thieves steal MacBook Pro and Tag Heuer watch

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey.

It is understood the incident occurred sometime between 8.30am and 4pm yesterday.

Police say a MacBook Pro and Tag Heuer watch were taken by the burglars.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Were you in the area of the Shore Road between Doagh Road and Longwood Road? Did you notice any suspicious persons or vehicles?

“Does someone you know suddenly have an expensive watch and laptop?

“The slightest bit of information might help us crack this case so please contact police and quote reference number 867 08/04/19 if you think you can help.”