Thieves target Newtownabbey business premises

Police are appealing for information after an incident at business premises in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey on Friday, December 7.

Inspector Patrick Mullan said: “We received a report at 8:42pm that earlier in the evening, at 8pm, a worker had been approached by two masked men who had got out of a white transit-type van. The men forced the man into a building, made him lie on the floor, and threatened him.

“The two suspects remained with the worker while the van was driven onto the premises before it returned a short time later, driving off with the suspects and a number of pieces of wet paint equipment.

“This must have been frightening for the worker who was only doing his job. Thankfully, he was not physically injured, but he has been left shaken by his ordeal.

“The following items were reported stolen - a Graco King air-assisted airless paint sprayer (serial number M08201806); a Graco King airless paint sprayer (serial number M08201809) and a Graco King airless paint sprayer (serial number M08201803).”

Inspector Mullan added: “The two suspects who remained with the man are described as being around 5’ 11’’. They are described as having worn dark-coloured snoods, dark-coloured beanie-style hats; dark-coloured combat-style bottoms and dark-hooded jackets with grey woollen gloves.

“The driver is described as being in his late 30s/40s, and is reported to have worn a high vis vest with a jacket underneath.

“Were you in the Doagh Road area around 8pm? Did you see any suspicious activity? Did you see a white transit-type van in the area being driven suspiciously? If you did, did you capture dash cam footage of it? Have you been offered any items for sale in suspicious circumstances matching those reported stolen?

“If you have information you believe may assist our investigation, please call detectives in Antrim on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 1265 of 07/12/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.