Police have issued advice to Christmas shoppers following thefts from vehicles in Newtownabbey yesterday.

Commenting on the incidents in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, Sgt T, A Section LPT said: “Don’t become a victim of crime. Police dealt with two thefts from vehicles parked in the area of the Longwood Road yesterday.

“Christmas shoppers will have lots on their minds leading up to Christmas, but double check that you have secured your vehicle before leaving it unattended.”