Three injured in north Belfast stabbing incident

Three people were hospitalised - two with stab wounds - after a disturbance in north Belfast last night.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “We received a report at 11.30pm last night that a number of people had been injured following an incident on the street outside a property in the Percy Street area.

“A 21-year-old man sustained two stab wounds to the back; a 19-year-old man received stab wounds to his side and shoulder and a woman in her 30s suffered a head injury. All three were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and saw what happened to get in touch with detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1570 of 12/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.