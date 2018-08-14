Trailers stolen from east Antrim farms

Police are urging farmers to report suspicious calls or people around their premises following thefts from rural properties in east Antrim.

An appeal for information has been launched after a Tuff-Mac sheep trailer was stolen from a farm in the Deerpark Road area of Larne.

The incident occurred sometime between 10.15pm on August 12 and 6.15am on August 13. The trailer is worth approximately £6,000. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 245 of 13-08-18.

Meanwhile, officers are investigating after a Hudson trailer was stolen from the area of Upper Road, Greenisland, on August 12.

Police stated the incident occurred sometime between 10.15pm and 10.20pm. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 252 of 13-08-18.