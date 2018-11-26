Trailers stolen from rural properties

Police have made an appeal for information following thefts in the Ballyclare area.

It was reported that an Ifor Williams cattle trailer and a Vicon fertiliser sower/spreader were taken from premises on the Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare, sometime between midnight and 6.30am on November 21.

Meanwhile, as a result of a separate incident, a single axle silver galvanised trailer was taken from the Church Road area, sometime between 6pm on November 20 and 8.30am the following day (November 21).

Constable Kim McKee said: “If you can help police with their enquiries please call 101, quoting 246 of 21.11.18 and 197 of 21.11.18 respectively.”