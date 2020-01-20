Train’s windscreen smashed by stone-throwing youths in Newtownabbey

Police are appealing for information after youths caused an estimated £8,000 worth of damage to a train in the Whitehouse area of Newtownabbey on Saturday.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of youths have just thrown stones at a passing train at Whitehouse breaking a window on the train.

NIR.

“This is a massive risk to passengers of the train who could have been seriously hurt! It’s also an inconvenience to passengers as this carriage will now be unusable and the window alone will cost £8,000 to fix.

“Thankfully no one was hurt this time. If you know anything about this incident, ring 101 and quote reference 1597 of the 18.01.2020.”

Translink is offering a reward of up to £1,000 to anyone who will give evidence in court which leads to a prosecution.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for the public transport provider said: “A group of youths threw stones at a Belfast-bound train in the Newtownabbey area last Saturday night (January 18), at approximately 7.40pm, resulting in the train’s windscreen being broken.

“Safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority and we utterly condemn anti-social behaviour.

“This type of activity poses a danger to passengers and staff on board the train. It also inconveniences our customers if trains are taken out of service for repairs.

“The repair cost from this vandalism is significant and the train, which is currently undergoing repairs, is expected to be back in-service tomorrow (Tuesday, January 21).

“We condemn all anti-social behaviour and trespass incidents and we offer a reward of up to £1,000 to anyone who will give evidence in court which leads to a prosecution.”