Two due in court after suspected theft of alcohol in Newtownabbey
Two males are due in court today (Monday) following the suspected theft of a quantity of alcohol in Newtownabbey at the weekend.
The pair were arrested on Saturday, August 21.
Detailing the incident on social media yesterday (Sunday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Last night in the Newtownabbey area two males were arrested on suspicion of the theft of this alcohol.
“They have been interviewed and charged to court tomorrow morning. This was great work by one of the team as this alleged crime had not been identified or reported by the business concerned.”
