Two men arrested after creeper burglary

Police have arrested two men following a creeper style burglary in Newtownabbey last night (Wednesday, February 14).

The pair, aged 23 and 24, were detained after police stopped a stolen car in the Ballysillan area of north Belfast at around 11.25pm.

The Audi A1 had been taken during an earlier break-in at a house in Blackrock Park Avenue, Newtownabbey.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “One of the arrested males (24) is also being questioned in connection with a number of other incidents including burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Lismoyne Park, Kelvin Parade, Cavehill Drive and Broadway areas of Belfast.

“Both remain in custody at present.”