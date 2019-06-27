Two men injured in paramilitary style attack in Newtownabbey

Two males were assaulted in a paramilitary style attack in Newtownabbey in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Police say the men, aged 32 and 37, suffered minor injuries after being assaulted by a group of up to eight males in the Derrycoole Way area.

Chief Inspector David Moore said: “It was reported to police at approximately 1.35 am on Thursday that these two men had been assaulted by a number of men and we are treating this as a paramilitary style attack at this stage.

“I would appeal to the community to help us try and apprehend those who were involved in this attack. If you saw anything suspicious or know anything about this incident which could assist us with our investigation I would ask that you contact detectives in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 122 of 27/06/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.