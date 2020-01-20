Two police officers in hospital after 'horrific' attack in Newtownabbey

Two police officers are receiving treatment in hospital after being attacked at a house in Newtownabbey.

It is understood the incident occurred this morning just before the late shift Local Policing Team could clock off.

Detailing the early morning incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, what the officers were faced with will live long in the memory, for all the wrong reasons.

"During the course of this incident at a house in Newtownabbey they were viciously attacked. Kicked, punched, scratched and repeatedly bitten, puncturing the skin in the process.

"A truly horrific and disgusting attack, whilst simply trying to do their job.

"Two officers remain in hospital receiving treatment. They should have been at home with their families and loved ones.

"It really is a job like no other, but such behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated.

"Two females have been charged with offences and a male will be attending court in the morning.

"We all wish the officers well and in spite of this, they will continue to serve their community."