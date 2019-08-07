Unfit Ballyclare motorist bolted from van before being nabbed near Bushmills Distillery

A motorist failed to stop for the PSNI who turned on their sirens and blue lights and when police overtook to get a van to pull in the driver then bolted on foot before being caught near Bushmills Distillery.

Mark McBurney (39), of River View, Ballyclare, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court and admitted charges of driving whilst unfit and failing to stop.

A charge of failing to provide a specimen of blood was withdrawn.

He had a previous convictions for failing to provide specimens in 2010 and 2013 and for the latest offences was banned from driving for three years and fined £750.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Court on Monday, August 5, that at 9.20pm on March 24 this year police on mobile patrol saw a van in the Castlecat Road area of Bushmills and due to the way the vehicle was being driven police attempted to stop it but it initially drove on.

When caught by police the defendant was aggressive, was unsteady on his feet and smelt of intoxicating liquor.

Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said McBurney had “panicked”.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said there had been three convictions within nine years.

He told the defendant the offending had to stop otherwise he would be involved in an accident.