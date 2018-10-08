Uninsured motorist to appear in court

An uninsured driver is to appear in court after a number of motoring offences were detected by police.

Detailing the incident, which occurred on Saturday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Another uninsured driver taken off the roads in Newtownabbey today by E Section.

The vehicle had two defective tyres.

“The driver will have the pleasure of attending court for no insurance, no tax, no MOT and two defective tyres.”

Drawing attention to the defective tyres, the spokesperson added: “On a more serious note, have a look at the tread on this tyre. Imagine the driver tried to stop suddenly behind you.

“If he hit you, who pays for the damage? The answer is all of us.”