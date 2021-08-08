Uninsured motorist was going to shop to ‘get wipes’
A woman caught using her brother-in-law’s vehicle without insurance claimed she was going to a shop to get wipes to help him clean up after he worked on the engine of her broken down car.
Police then saw Sarah Hamilton (30), a software engineer, of Loughshore Manor, Newtownabbey, using a mobile phone whilst waiting at traffic lights to turn onto Doagh Road on May 13 this year.
A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was insured for her own vehicle but was not covered to drive other vehicles.
The defendant was given nine penalty points and fined £260.