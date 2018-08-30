Uninsured vehicles seized by police

Police seized three vehicles in Newtownabbey during the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is understood one of the vehicles seized was a moped.

Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “All three drivers/rider now face an appearance in court and are without their vehicles until insurance is obtained.

“One driver was detained for drink related offences and driving whilst disqualified. He now faces a further period of disqualification from driving.

“A jail sentence is a distinct possibility with the likelihood that his vehicle will be disposed of.

“A small amount of drugs was seized by police in the course of their duty. A busy night on the road.”