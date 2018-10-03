Urine ‘sprayed through letterbox’ during hate crime

Police are appealing for information about a hate crime in Greenisland.

It is understood the incident occurred in the Moyard Gardens area between 11pm on October 2 and 7am today.

Branding the incident “a pretty disgusting hate crime”, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This involved what we believe to be urine sprayed through the letterbox of the house into a hallway simply because of where the residents come from.

“I think you would all agree this is simply not acceptable and frankly is simply vile.

“I would ask anyone with any information regarding this to please contact police on 101, quoting serial 187 of 3/10/18 to help find who is responsible for this.”