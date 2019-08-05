Van set on fire after Newtownabbey collision

Police are appealing for information following incidents in Whiteabbey in the early hours of Sunday, August 4.

Detailing the incidents, Sergeant Moutray said: “We received a report at around 5.45am that a white LDV van had crashed into a sign outside a petrol station at the bottom of Station Road in Whiteabbey, causing substantial damage.

“Following the collision the van continued on towards Whiteabbey village where it was then set alight and abandoned.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage and I would ask anyone who was travelling in the area this morning and who may have seen the van or may have captured footage of the van on dash-cam to contact officers at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 607 04/08/19.”