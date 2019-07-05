Vandalised bench to be repaired this evening

A damaged summer seat in a play park in Ballyclare is set to be repaired this evening.

The Times understands the piece of furniture in the Six Mile Water Park area of the town was damaged sometime earlier this week.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Council was alerted to a report of vandalism at Six Mile Water Play Park on Wednesday,

July 3, just before lunchtime.

“This had been noted by Parks Technicians earlier that morning and involved a board on a summer seat.

“This has been made safe for use and will be fully repaired this evening, Friday when the replacement part will be installed.”