Vandals remove life ring from stand

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has called on park users to report any interference to life rings after an incident at a local pond over the weekend.

It is understood a life ring adjacent to the pond was removed from its stand at V36 sometime between April 28 and April 29.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The life ring was retrieved from the pond and returned to its location.

“Life rings are in place to potentially save lives and we would discourage anyone from tampering with this type of vital safety equipment.

“This type of occurrence is rare in this area and we seek the co-operation of visitors to the park to report any tampering or interference with this particular item of equipment.”