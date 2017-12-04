Vandals target Christmas tree at nursing home

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage at a property in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare.

Detailing the incident, Inspector Jim Gourley said: “We believe that Christmas tree lights were damaged and bangers set off in the grounds of a nursing home by a group of four young people at around 1am on Sunday, November 3.

“Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or who may have information which could assist us with our enquiries, to phone the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 294 of 4/12/2017.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”