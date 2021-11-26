Vandals target Glengormley park toilet block
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has detailed how vandals forced a toilet facility in Glengormley to close for repairs after a fire was lit at the site and damage was cuased to a door and lights.
The public toilets at Lilian Bland Community Park were closed for a number of days after the damage was discovered on November 13.
In a statement issued to the Times, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The incident was reported on Saturday, November 13 at approximately 5.40pm.
“A small fire had been partially lit inside the toilets, a door frame had been dislodged and light fittings were pulled from the ceiling.
“Due to the damage occurring at the weekend, repairs were completed at the beginning of the week and the facilities were cleaned and re-opened on November 18.
“The Fire Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were automatically contacted via the alarm system, but had no fire to extinguish. The PSNI were not informed of this incident.”
In September, the Times reported how “extensive damage” had been caused to a toilet block at Hazelbank Park after an arson attack.
----
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.