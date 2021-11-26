Vandals target Glengormley park toilet block

The public toilets at Lilian Bland Community Park were closed for a number of days after the damage was discovered on November 13.

In a statement issued to the Times, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The incident was reported on Saturday, November 13 at approximately 5.40pm.

“A small fire had been partially lit inside the toilets, a door frame had been dislodged and light fittings were pulled from the ceiling.

Lilian Bland Community Park. (Pic Google).

“Due to the damage occurring at the weekend, repairs were completed at the beginning of the week and the facilities were cleaned and re-opened on November 18.

“The Fire Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were automatically contacted via the alarm system, but had no fire to extinguish. The PSNI were not informed of this incident.”

In September, the Times reported how “extensive damage” had been caused to a toilet block at Hazelbank Park after an arson attack.

