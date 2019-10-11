Vehicles and money stolen in Carrickfergus creeper-style burglary

Police are appealing for information after a creeper-style burglary at residential premises at Red Fort Park, Carrickfergus, on Wednesday, October 9.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Sometime between 10pm and 11.45pm, it was reported that entry was gained into a house in the area. Car keys for a white Nissan Juke and red Ford Fiesta were taken, with both vehicles stolen from outside the house. A sum of money was also taken during the incident.

“The white Nissan Juke was later recovered at the Woodland Drive area of Newtownabbey at around 00.30am on Thursday 10th October. At this time, the red Ford Fiesta is still outstanding.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in either the Red Fort Park area of Carrickfergus or Woodland Drive area of Newtownabbey at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2198 09/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”