Vehicles clamped during PSNI Newtownabbey road safety operation
Police officers worked alongside enforcement officers from the DVANI (Driver and Vehicle Agency) and NSL as part of a road safety operation in Newtownabbey today (Monday).
Commenting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “As a result of this road safety operation 20 vehicles were clamped, a vehicle was seized by DVANI, seven defect notifications were issued, 11 MOT tickets were issued, two vehicles were seized for no insurance, one driver was reported for numerous motoring offences and one driver was reported for a drugs offence.
“It’s your responsibility to ensure your vehicle is roadworthy, taxed and MOT’d.”
