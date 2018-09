Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a number of vehicles in the Station Road area of Whiteabbey.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of people have come off the train to discover that someone has scraped the sides of their vehicles.

“This is not acceptable behaviour and the investigating officer is keen to identify the culprit.

“If you have seen anything suspicious in relation to this, please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 963 of 26/09/18.”