Vehicles stolen from rural property in Co Antrim

Police are appealing for information following the theft of two vehicles from a property in the Ballyeaston area.

Officers believe the incident occurred in the Ballyalbanagh Road area sometime between 10.15pm on January 15 and 4.55am on January 16.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We believe that a red Daihatsu Fourtrak was stolen. A grey and yellow Viatus bike was also stolen from the same address.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident reference number CC152 of 16/1/20.#

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.