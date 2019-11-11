Vulnerable children left ‘badly shaken’ after missile thrown at Newtownabbey bus

Police are investigating after damage was caused to a Translink bus in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole yesterday (Sunday, November 10).

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 1pm, a local youth allegedly threw an object at the bus, smashing the window and causing approximately £400 worth of damage.

The incident took place on November 10.

“The bus was carrying a number of vulnerable children who have been left very badly shaken up as a result of the incident.

“This incident follows a number of other similar reports over the weekend. We appeal to parents in the Rathcoole area to know where your children are at all times. This type of anti-social behaviour must stop. Police will deal with any offenders robustly.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 885 of 10/11/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Condemning the attack, Macedon UUP Cllr Robert Foster said: “People rely on these services to conduct their daily lives and the mindless idiots who attack buses are attacking their own community. This is not a representation of the good children in our estate.”