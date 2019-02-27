Wallet stolen from parked car in Glengormley

Police are appealing for information after a wallet was stolen from a car in the Richmond Avenue area of Glengormley.

It is understood a brick was thrown through the car’s window sometime between 9pm on February 25 and 11am on February 26.

A wallet containing bank cards was taken from the vehicle.

Police would like to speak to anyone who can provide any further information in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting crime reference 382 of 26/02/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.