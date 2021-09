Two suspected burglars arrested after being detained by Newtownabbey residents

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to October 12.

Sean McCallion (36), of Shore Road, is alleged to have committed the offence on September 1 this year.

A man with a Whiteabbey address is accused of being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital.