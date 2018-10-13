‘Well done to all who braved the dreadful weather’

A fun approach to delivering a serious message paid dividend in Newtownabbey today (Saturday).

Antrim Neighbourhood Police Team with Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership attended the community fun day at Carnmoney Church Centre.

The PCSP had their advice stand with information on how to keep yourself safe out and about and, at home. There were also details about the recently launched Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Text Alert Scheme.

PSNI stated: “We had the police cell van with us and we had families try out the facilities and a bit of the police equipment.

“Well done to all those who braved the dreadful weather! Thanks to Carnmoney Church for the invite to a great event, with plenty of activities and facilities for all visitors.”