‘Whole community in Glengormley shocked and angry’

A weekend burglary by a masked gang at the home of an elderly Glengormley resident has sent shock waves around the whole community.

Shortly after 9pm on Saturday, three masked males called to the door of a woman aged in her 80s. Upon answering, she was pushed back inside and held by one of the men whilst the other two searched the house.

Cllr Noreen McClelland

A sum of money was taken and the men then left the Glenvarna Drive property. The woman was not physically injured as a result of the incident but was left extremely shaken by her ordeal.

Condemning the incident, SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland said: “The whole community in Glengormley are rightly shocked and extremely angry at the news that an 81-year-old lady was robbed in her home in Glenvarna.

“The lady innocently opened her door, thinking it was children at this Halloween time, and was faced with three men who assaulted her and ransacked her home. The poor lady has been left extremely frightened and traumatised.

“This is a totally appalling crime; there are no words to describe how we all feel at this time. Those who carry out such appalling crimes need to be severely dealt with by the full force of the law and I would appeal to anyone who may have any information to get in touch with the police as soon as possible.”

Alderman Mark Cosgrove.

UUP Alderman Mark Cosgrove also called for the community’s help in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

In a social media post on Sunday, he stated: “Last night in Glenvarna Estate an elderly lady answered her door to what she thought were kids out for Halloween. Three ‘men’ assaulted her before literally ransacking her house and stealing hundreds of pounds from this lovely lady.

“We must catch these twisted evil scum and get them locked up and away from society. Someone knows who these people are. PSNI are rightly determined to get the evidence to put these evil, evil men in front of a court and society to answer for the actions.”

Referring to what they say was a deplorable act by unscrupulous individuals preying on a vulnerable lady, detectives appealed for the public’s assistance.

“If you noticed any suspicious activity in the Glenvarna area on Saturday or if you have any information which could assist with the investigation, call Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference number 1349 27/10/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.