Windows smashed at Rathcoole Primary

Police are investigating after vandals caused damage to a number of classrooms at Rathoole Primary School.

The Times understands the damage was discovered by staff during an inspection at the facility yesterday (Thursday, August 8).

Rathcoole Primary School. Pic by Google.

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for the school said: “More damage found after inspection on roof today. Broken windows have been pushed through to classrooms.

“Several rooms will now need to be totally cleared out again to check for glass and ensure they are safe for use. Pure vandalism!

“More time, more money and more energy wasted as we are nearing the start of a new term!

“Please contact the police on 101 if you have any information. Your community school does not deserve this nor do your children.”

Broken glass and debris in one of the classrooms.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the incident is being investigated after a window was reported broken at the school on Wednesday evening.

The spokesperson added: “It is unknown when the damage may have occurred. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Condemning the incident, Macedon UUP Cllr Robert Foster said: “The people who did this are a disgrace to the community and must face prosecution.

“The issues this school has faced with a distinct lack of funding are well documented and to have to spend valuable resources repairing this damage is sickening. I urge anyone who has any information to contact the PSNI.”

In December 2018, the Times reported how staff at the school were overwhelmed by the generous support they received from the community after the impact of funding cuts was highlighted.

At the time, acting principal Mrs Quinn explained how the school had been struggling to pay for maintenance works such as painting classrooms, fixing broken toilets and replacing damaged carpets.