Windows smashed in wrecking spree

Concerns have been raised after a property and a number of vehicles were vandalised in Ballyclare over the weekend.

The Times understands the incidents occurred in the Doagh Road area of the town, sometime between Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday, March 10.

A house in the Doagh Road area was attacked.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “It was reported that sometime overnight, a property on the Doagh Road was entered and two golf clubs were stolen.

“A window of a property in Fairview was smashed during the same night and damage was also reported to have been caused to windows of two cars and a minibus parked in the area.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents, or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference 299 10/03/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Vera McWilliam has condemned the incident.

The Ballyclare UUP representative said: “Residents have worked hard to get their cars and homes and I am absolutely disgusted that their property has been targeted in this way.

“Ballyclare does not have a reputation for this type of anti-social behaviour.

“I would call on anyone with information to contact the PSNI.”