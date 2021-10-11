Witnesses sought after armed gang targets Whitewell Road home

Detective Sergeant Moore said: “Shortly before 1.30am, we received a report that a number of masked men armed with hammers had broken into the property.

“No one was injured during the incident, however a number of watches worth a substantial amount of money were taken.

“Efforts are ongoing to identify those involved and we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed anything or anyone suspicious or who may have noticed a white Audi Q2 in the area to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 151 of 09/10/21, or to submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

PSNI

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

