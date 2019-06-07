Witnesses sought after Ballyclare hit and run

Police are appealing for information following a hit and run road traffic collision in the Springvale Road area of Ballyclare.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Sunday, June 2, sometime between 2.45pm and 8.45pm, but details were only made public by police today.

Ballyclare Golf Club. Pic by Google.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Damage has been caused to the rear driver side door of a brown coloured Vauxhall Meriva. This occurred at Ballyclare Golf Club.

“Did you see anything happen in the area at the time or leave a note at the scene? Have you noticed any damage to your vehicle you can’t explain?

“Any assistance would be appreciated. Please remember if you fail to stop at the scene of a collision and exchange details you may be prosecuted.

“Please quote police reference number 2020 02/06/2019 through the 101 number if you can help out.”