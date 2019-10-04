Witnesses sought after Ballyclare robbery

Police made four arrests following a robbery in Ballyclare yesterday afternoon.

Detailing the incident, which occurred at Blooms Jewellers in the town, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Thanks to vigilant members of the public we located the vehicle believed to have been involved.

“An extensive search of fields and shucks, a foot chase across the countryside, several very wet and cold peelers and one torn pair of trousers later we have four males in custody being questioned.

“This is only the start of the investigation. If you saw anything, no matter how minor, ring us. If you witnessed the incident or were in the area of Green Road, Ballyclare between 4pm-7pm and saw anything suspicious ring us. Quote reference 1201 3/10/19.”